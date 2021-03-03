Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 6.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,129,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 943,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The firm has a market cap of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

