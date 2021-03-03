Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 6.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,129,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 943,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.
The firm has a market cap of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
