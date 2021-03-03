Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

