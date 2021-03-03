Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $901.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.