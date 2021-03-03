Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.89.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
