Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

