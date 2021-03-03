Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1,584.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.73 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

