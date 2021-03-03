Synex International (TSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 611336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Specifically, Director Daniel Russell bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,206,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,577.75. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 704,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,900.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 million and a P/E ratio of -96.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

