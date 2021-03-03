Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,309,453 shares of company stock valued at $203,938,415. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.