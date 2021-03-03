Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.63. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 283,653 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21.
About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.
