Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.63. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 283,653 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $194.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

