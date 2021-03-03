Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Get Switch alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.