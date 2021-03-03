Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 246,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,961. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

