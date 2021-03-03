Swiss National Bank Takes $1.67 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.