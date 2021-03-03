Swiss National Bank Invests $1.48 Million in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 148.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $735.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

