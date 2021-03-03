Swiss National Bank Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Agilysys worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.