Swiss National Bank Buys 9,800 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

ICHR opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

