Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of SP Plus worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SP stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

