Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Health Catalyst worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $112,468.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $353,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,160. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

