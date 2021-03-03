Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,100 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of InMode worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 80.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

INMD opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.