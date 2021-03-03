Swap Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Swap has a market cap of $481,529.88 and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00498678 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,600,895 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.