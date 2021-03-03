SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.79% of SVMK worth $246,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $207,075.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock worth $15,408,460. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.