Superior Plus (SUUIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUUIF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.00.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

