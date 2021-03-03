Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 46,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,754. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.