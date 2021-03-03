Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 46,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,754. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

