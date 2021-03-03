Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 172.2% in February

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Shares of STBFY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.06.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.