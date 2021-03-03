Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

