SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Truist

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price upped by Truist from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SPWR opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

