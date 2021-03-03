Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

