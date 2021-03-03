SUN (SUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.01 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $14.20 or 0.00027807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $171.98 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00479355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00082870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00487030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,573 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

