Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SUMR opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

