Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

