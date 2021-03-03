Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. 86,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,580. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

