Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 827,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,637. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

