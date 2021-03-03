Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,493 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.