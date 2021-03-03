Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 815,426 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% in the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

