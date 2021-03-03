Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Short Interest Update

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of STQN stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Strategic Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Strategic Acquisitions
