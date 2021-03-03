Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) Short Interest Update

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STQN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of STQN stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Strategic Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Strategic Acquisitions

Strategic Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire one or more existing businesses through merger or acquisition. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in New York, New York. Strategic Acquisitions, Inc is a subsidiary of NextCoal International, Inc

