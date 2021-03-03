Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $30.16. Stratasys shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 249,993 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

