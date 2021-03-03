Storj Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $164.50 million and $22.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,345,225 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

