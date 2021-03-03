Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clearwater Paper Call Options (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,290 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 365 call options.

Several research firms have commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

