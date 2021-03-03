Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 922 call options.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
