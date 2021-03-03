Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 922 call options.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

