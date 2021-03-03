Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Service Co. International Put Options (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,302 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the typical volume of 101 put options.

Shares of SCI opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

