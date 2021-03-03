Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Athenex Put Options (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,631 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,194% compared to the average daily volume of 289 put options.

ATNX opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Athenex has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Laidlaw lowered their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Athenex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

