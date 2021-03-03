Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

