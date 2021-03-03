Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

