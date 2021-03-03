Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,174,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,181,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

