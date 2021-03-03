Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $30,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 686 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 58,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

