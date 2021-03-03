STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Up 2.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from $0.50 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.