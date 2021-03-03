Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.19.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

