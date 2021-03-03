State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

