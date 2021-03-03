State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 141.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.