State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TechTarget by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

