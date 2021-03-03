State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in GameStop were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

GameStop stock opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

