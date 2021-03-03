State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

